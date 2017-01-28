TBI releases information on Friday night shooting in Brownsville

HAYWOOD COUNTY Tenn (January 28, 2017) – The number of victims in Friday night’s shooting has risen from 8 to 10 in the most recent information provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The report comes a few hours after shots rang out during a party held at the National Guard Armory in Brownsville Friday night.

The TBI told News/Talk 101.5 that none of the wounds are life threatening. Seven people have been treated and released or are in the process of being released from a Jackson hospital where they were taken by ambulances. One person will remain hospitalized in Jackson; two others are being transferred to a Memphis hospital. It is unclear if all those taken to the hospital were injured by bullets.

At the request of 28th District Attorney General Garry Brown and the Brownsville Police Department, TBI Special Agents are assisting local investigators.

Initial reports indicate the Armory had been rented for a private party. The event was not sponsored by the local school system but most partygoers apparently arrived after a Haywood High School basketball game.

Sources say that about 11:45 pm a fight broke out. Following the fight, the shots were fired. Authorities haven’t said if the gunfire came from more than one shooter.

Agents are continuing to interview witnesses and victims to determine the sequence of events that led to the shooting. Anyone with information can call or 772-CASH.

Superintendent of Schools Teresa Russell said the Tomcats are scheduled to play Fayette-Ware tonight at the Doc Chapman Gym at Haywood High School. She said the game is still planned and extra security including added law enforcement officers and metal detectors will be used to assure safety.

