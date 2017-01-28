Shooting injures several in Brownsville

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn (January 28, 2017) — Brownsville Police and the TBI have spent much of the night and early morning hours investigating a shooting that occurred during a party in Brownsville.

Little detail has been released but Brownsville Police Chief Barry Diebold told Brownsville Radio and the Brownsville Press that “at least 8 people” suffered gunshot wounds. They were taken to area hospitals. Sources say most of the victims were hit in the legs. It’s unclear if there are life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred during a party at the National Guard Armory located in the Brownsville Industrial Park. Details about the party’s sponsor, how many people were in attendance and why the gunfire erupted has not been made available.

So far authorities have not said how many gunmen were involved and if anyone has been arrested.

Diebold said his department asked for help from the TBI because “…there were so many people (involved) and victims to sort out…”

More as details are made available.

