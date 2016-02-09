BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—For weeks leaders in Brownsville’s government have fretted over a vicious dog ordinance that has not been enforced for years. Tonight aldermen and the mayor may do something about it. The city board meets in its regular monthly session at 5:30pm. Tonight’s agenda headliner features a discussion about the dog ordinance.

The old rule—adopted in 2007 or 2008—effectively outlawed pit bull dogs and other so-called “vicious dogs.” But, according to Building Inspector Jerry McClinton, the ordnance has never been enforced. Tonight language that would amend the old rule is scheduled to be discussed. The new rule is, arguably, even more restrictive than the old one—but allows owners of the breeds to keep their animals under certain guidelines.