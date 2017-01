BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—Funeral services for Willie B Ross, 75, will be conducted this Saturday.

Ross was elected to the Haywood County Road Commission 26 years ago and served until the time of his death. He died Friday, January 20, at his home.

A retired school bus driver, Ross was also a business owner—operating Ross’ Grocery located in the Union community for many years.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1 pm Saturday at London Branch Baptist Church.