BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—Haywood County’s unemployment rate rose one- half of a percentage point from November to December 2016, in the most recent data reported by the Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development office. Commissioner Burns Phillips said 6.3% of the county’s workforce was jobless in December.

There are 7,990 employable residents in Haywood County; 500 of those don’t have jobs, according to the report. A year ago, 7.9% of Haywood Countians were jobless.

County unemployment estimates for December 2016 show the rates increased in all 95 counties. Specific county information for December is available online: http://tn.gov/assets/entities/labor/attachments/Labor_Force_Estimates,_Dec_2016.pdf.

Economic Summary for the State of Tennessee

• Over the past year, Tennessee’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.6% to 4.9% while the national rate also declined from 5.0% to 4.7%.

• Total nonfarm employment increased 6,600 jobs from November to December. The largest increases occurred in manufacturing, mining/logging/construction & leisure/hospitality.

• Over the year, nonfarm employment increased 62,100 jobs. The largest increases occurred in education/health services, professional/business services & leisure/hospitality.

Unemployment Rates in Contiguous Counties:
Crockett—5.7%
Madison—5.2%
Fayette—5.6%
Tipton—5.8%
Hardeman—6.4%
Lauderdale—7.8%

