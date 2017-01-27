BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—Brownsville Police officers arrested two young men yesterday (Tuesday) in connection with what the victim says was a home invasion and an attempt to shoot him.

Jermaine Watkins called police on the night of January 12 complaining that a man had broken into his home, pointed a gun at him and pulled the trigger. Watkins told police the would-be shooter’s gun malfunctioned. The gunman eventually ran from the house located at 201 Cooper Street.

Police Chief Barry Diebold announced Tuesday that Jardarious Jones, 19, and a juvenile have been charged. Both were jailed on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary. Sources said police arrested the juvenile at Haywood High Tuesday morning.

When the gun failed to fire police said Watkins was “pistol-whipped” but not seriously hurt. Investigators noticed what they believed to be stolen merchandise in Watkins home and arrested him during the investigation.

Diebold did not elaborate on the evidence leading police to Jones and the teenage boy.