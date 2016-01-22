Jan 22, 2016    Posted by    193

January 22, 2016

The leaders of the weeklong search for two-year old Noah Chamberlin made the announcement yesterday afternoon that the toddler’s body was found about a mile-and-a-half from where he was reported missing.

No foul play is suspected but Noah’s body has been sent for autopsy. He was reported missing by his grandmother mid-afternoon January 14 in a rural area near her home on the Madison/Chester County line.

Hundreds if not thousands of volunteers joined professionals in the search—looking around the clock until yesterday.

Staff

Recent Posts

Succop’s 53-yard field goal gives Titans 19-17 win over KC

Sheriff says guns stolen—victim died a few hours earlier

Burglary on Keith Street

Nearly 300 Christmas gifts delivered Saturday

One Comment

  • Reply
    brenda
    January 24, 2016

    I wish somebody would please investigate the death of Noah Chamberlin a little further just because there’s no physical signs of foul play does not mean they didn’t do something else please do a complete autopsy and get the justice he deserve if it was foul play there is another child there protect her

Leave a Comment

$0.000 items