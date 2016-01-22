January 22, 2016

The leaders of the weeklong search for two-year old Noah Chamberlin made the announcement yesterday afternoon that the toddler’s body was found about a mile-and-a-half from where he was reported missing.

No foul play is suspected but Noah’s body has been sent for autopsy. He was reported missing by his grandmother mid-afternoon January 14 in a rural area near her home on the Madison/Chester County line.

Hundreds if not thousands of volunteers joined professionals in the search—looking around the clock until yesterday.