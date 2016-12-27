Tina the Musical in the works for 2018

BROWNSVILLE TN (NEWS RELEASE) (December 26, 2016): Legendary queen of rock ‘n’ roll and Haywood County Tenn., native Tina Turner, will be the subject of a new theatrical biographical musical, being developed in London by Netherlands-based Stage Entertainment. Playwright Katori Hall, another Tennessee native who hails from Memphis, and author of the Martin Luther King drama “The Mountaintop,” and Phyllida Lloyd of Abba jukebox musical “Mamma Mia” as director, are involved in the project.

On Friday, December 16, 2016, Turner attended a workshop in London for the show which has been in the works for over a year.

“It’s been a joy working with Katori and Phyllida,” said Turner. “It will be an extraordinary experience to see my life retold, live. One of the most surprising and wonderful discoveries for me, in this process, has been that my songs tell my story. We’ve been working on the project for over a year now and I’m excited to be moving on to the next chapter.”

The musical is expected to open in London sometime in 2018. More information can be found on the musical website as details become available, http://tinathemusical.com.