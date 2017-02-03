BROWNVILLE, Tenn.—The number of victims claimed by Friday night’s shooting has risen from the first reported eight people to ten in the most recent information provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The report came a few hours after shots rang out during a party held at the National Guard Armory in Brownsville Friday night.

The TBI said none of the wounds are life threatening. Seven people were treated and released from a Jackson hospital. One person will remain hospitalized in Jackson; two others were transferred to a Memphis hospital. Police Chief Barry Diebold said it is his “understanding” that all of those taken to the hospital were injured by gunfire.

At the request of 28th District Attorney General Garry Brown and the Brownsville Police Department, TBI Special Agents are assisting local investigators.

Initial reports indicate the Armory had been rented for a private party. The event was not sponsored by the local school system but most partygoers apparently arrived after a Haywood High School basketball game.

Sources say that about 11:45 pm a fight broke out. Following the fight, the shots were fired. Authorities haven’t said if the gunfire came from more than one shooter.

Agents are continuing to interview witnesses and victims to determine the sequence of events that led to the shooting. Anyone with information can call ‪1-800-TBI-FIND‬‬‬ or 772-CASH.

So far there have been no arrests.