BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Randy Boyd, Mayors Bill Rawls and Franklin Smith and Teknor Apex officials announced yesterday that the company will expand in Brownsville. Teknor Apex will invest $32.2 million and create 50 new jobs in Haywood County.

Teknor Apex, better known locally as Haywood Company, plans to build a 200,000-square-foot distribution facility in the Brownsville-Haywood County Industrial Park. The expansion will allow Teknor Apex to grow the manufacturing units within its existing plant.

Brownsville Industrial Board President David Prince said the IDB is in the process of securing a payment In lieu of tax program for Teknor. The city and county will give the company land valued at $300,000 to build their new 200,000 square foot distribution center. The total incentive package, including a grant from state is about $2 million.

While the manufacturer is touting their new zero-g water hose line, Teknor President Bill Murray told us that several lines within the plant will be included in the expansion.