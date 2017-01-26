Teknor Apex expansion means 50 new jobs in Haywood County

Teknor Apex, the largest employer in Haywood County will increase by 50 people after state and local officials announced the company is expanding its operations with the addition of a 200,000-square-foot distribution center.

While Teknor Apex is recognized as the worldwide leader in custom compounding, it’s the Zero-G water hose that took front and center during Wednesday’s press conference in Brownsville.

Teknor Apex manufactures about three million pieces of Zero-G water hose each year.

The Zero-G water hose is lightweight, easy to handle, kink resistant and has lasting performance.

“We’ve outgrown our facility, and we rent space all over West Tennessee,” Bill Murray, president of Teknor Apex said. “We want to begin construction as soon as possible.”

The cost of the project – which includes incentives from the State of Tennessee, the City of Brownsville and Haywood County and the Haywood County Industrial Development Board – is $32 million.

The site of the new facility will be located on 35 acres in the Brownsville/Haywood County Industrial Park, valued at approximately $300,000.

Murray said Teknor Apex has 13 facilities – nine in the United States.

“Two locations were under consideration that makes garden hoses,” Murray said. “Fountain Inn, South Carolina, which is near Greenville (South Carolina), and Haywood County. We’ve had a great chance to touch a lot of lives in Tennessee, and we’ve been blessed with a lot of growth … but we’ve never grown so much as we have in Brownsville.”

Teknor Apex began operations in Haywood County in 1970, and has 630 employees at its manufacturing facility and works with about 200 vendors.

“When we are successful in Tennessee, it’s more than one person … it’s the entire state,” said Randy Boyd, the commissioner of economic development for the State of Tennessee. “They could literally be anywhere and expand anywhere, but they chose Brownsville and Haywood County because of the people.”

Continuing Boyd said “This is not a win just for Brownsville and Haywood County … this a regional win. When companies grow in your neighboring counties, it’s going to mean success for everyone surrounding them.

David Thomas