Shots fired in Stanton — man arrested

Jan 27, 2017

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—Sheriff Melvin Bond said a man has been arrested after a shooting incident in Stanton Saturday. No one was hurt.

Cortez Liggins, 29, is in the county jail this morning. He’s charged with aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The sheriff said a “verbal altercation” started the incident that led to one of the men involved to fire what the sheriff described as a warning shot.

Deputies were called to Stanton Quick Stop located on Highway 70 about 2pm. They arrested Liggins at the scene. Sheriff Bond said the investigation in continuing.

Staff

