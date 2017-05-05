BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—While Sheriff Melvin Bond’s budget has already been accepted, Bond, flanked by deputies and jailers, said he could no longer accept the county’s pay schedule for his staff.

He spoke to the county’s budget committee Monday.

“I am unable to fulfill my responsibilities…I am losing people left and right…” Sheriff Bond told the county’s budget committee. The sheriff has four openings for deputies.

“I can’t even get people to apply…” for jobs Bond commented.

The pay is the problem.

A trained officer can “go next door” to the Brownsville Police Department and make “$10,000 to $12,000” more per year. “And I can’t blame them,” Bond commented.

“It’s time now to step forward with a competitive pay schedule,” the sheriff said.

It’s unclear how much salary increases will cost taxpayers but the modifications would affect nearly 50 workers. The sheriff estimated the cost at around $85,000 but many are skeptical that’s not enough once benefits and other payroll matches are applied.

The committee asked the sheriff to precisely calculate the spending. They took no action.

The budget committee is already prepared to recommend a near $300,000 increase in jail and sheriff’s spending for fiscal 2017/2018.