School Board plans for Superintendent selection process; approves preliminary budget

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—County school board members won’t ask county taxpayers for more money next year, and they’ve decided to manage the hiring of a new school superintendent themselves. The decisions were made Tuesday during a special session of the school board.

Chief Financial Officer Larry Livingston believes it will cost just over $24 m to fund public education next year. Revenue is estimated to be a little less, and he expects a $329,606 deficit. About $6,015,177 is estimated to be required from county government, no more than last year.

