BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—The Trane Corporation, maker of heating, air and other equipment, believes the installation of just over $2.8 million worth of energy conserving equipment will save county schools almost $4 million over a 15-year period. The savings come from reductions in utility bills resulting from the installation of modern technology. The company proposes to replace various equipment including HVAC units and fluorescent lights.

The data comes from a preliminary energy audit Trane performed at no charge. Monday night county commissioners agreed to fund the next step, an Investment Grade Audit (IGA), to be performed by a third party firm.

School officials say the additional benefit is the replacement of aging equipment that’s likely to fail most anytime. The installation of new LED lighting will brighten classrooms.

