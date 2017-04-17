Russell stepping down—schools need new superintendent

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—Haywood County Superintendent of schools Teresa Russell has resigned. The career Haywood County educator rose from kindergarten teacher to the top manager of the county’s public school system. She’s worked for Haywood County for 23 years.

Russell, who was the assistant director under Marlon King, was tapped for the job after King’s resignation.

Russell made her surprise announcement last night at a meeting of the Haywood County School Board. Her resignation is effective June 30.

In her letter to the board Russell said, “…I believe in the work here…” But she also says “I believe there is a season for every time of our lives and after much prayer and consideration I feel that this is no longer the season for me….”

Board Chairman Harold Garrett praised Russell’s work and expressed disappointment that she’s leaving. Garrett called for a special meeting of the board for next Tuesday at 3pm to discuss the job and the system’s 2017/2018 budget. The special session follows the board’s day long annual retreat to he held between 8am and 2pm at the DoubleTree hotel in Jackson.

Garrett said a search for a new superintendent will begin immediately.