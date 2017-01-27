BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—Five of Brownsville’s 17 beer retailers face action by the Brownsville Beer Board after police said they made illegal transactions.

The BPD and the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission conducted compliance checks Monday night.

Police Chief Barry Diebold issued a statement Tuesday reporting that the stores and clerks were cited because they “sold to someone underage 21.”

The clerks will face fines. The stores could be fined and/or stripped of their license to sell beer.

The businesses listed as being in violation include BLK Oil, LLC (Exxon station located 4032 Highway 76 South), Discount Tobacco #1 (1212 N Washington Ave), O & Z Quick Stop (708 West Main), Singh Food Mart (Exxon 1500 E Main) and the New Brownsville Express (205 Anderson Ave.)

“The Brownsville Police Department offers free “Tips” classes for retail stores and restaurants on how to check for ID’s…” Diebold said in his release.