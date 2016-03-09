BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—If you own a pit bull dog you can keep it —so long as you follow the rules. But no new pits will be allowed in Brownsville. After action of the city board Tuesday night pit bulls an earlier ordinance making the dogs illegal in Brownsville was affirmed and an amendment allowing owners to conform was passed. The ordinance reaches even further, declaring possession of “those dogs declared vicious” as also barred from Brownsville.

The old rules set forth how the dogs must be penned or housed and walked on a leash. It also requires they be spayed, neutered, micro-chipped and registered with the city.

The new rules give owners 60 days to comply. If pit bull dogs or other vicious dogs are found out of compliance the city will seize the dog and it will not be returned to its owner.