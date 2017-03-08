Mar 8, 2017    Posted by    2409

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—A wreck involving an overturned tractor trailer truck has a section of Highway 76 blocked near Interstate-40 Exit 52 in Haywood County. It was reported the driver was unharmed, but was trapped inside the vehicle.

The incident is expected to take several hours to clear; expect lane closures on Highway 76 near the accident.

Staff

Recent Posts

Trucker injured—road blocked for hours

Home camera systems help capture burglar

AT&T says 911 outage affecting several states has been fixed

Audit: Ex-lawmaker failed to report $36K in contributions

One Comment

  • Reply
    Kim
    March 8, 2017

    The driver, Arnold Wilson, has 5 to 6 broken ribs on left side and 1 on right. Also his left eye socket has several fractures. Transporting him to the med in Memphis for surgery.

Leave a Comment

$0.000 items