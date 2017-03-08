BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—A wreck involving an overturned tractor trailer truck has a section of Highway 76 blocked near Interstate-40 Exit 52 in Haywood County. It was reported the driver was unharmed, but was trapped inside the vehicle.
The incident is expected to take several hours to clear; expect lane closures on Highway 76 near the accident.
The driver, Arnold Wilson, has 5 to 6 broken ribs on left side and 1 on right. Also his left eye socket has several fractures. Transporting him to the med in Memphis for surgery.