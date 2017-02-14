New budget leaders vow change

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—There’s tough talk from the county’s new budget chairman. Joe Stephens a veteran of at least a couple of handfuls of county budget deliberations, vowed to “turn it (budget process) upside down and do it a whole lot different.”

The seven-person committee unanimously elected Stephens chairman and Leonard Jones Jr. vice-chairman Monday. Jones is also a veteran of the committee. The group, significantly overhauled in January by Mayor Franklin Smith who did not attend Monday’s session, was reduced from nine members to seven.

The committee plans on implementing new deadlines, collecting accurate data for key problem budgets like the ambulance service and jail, and having the county commission direct “what they want.”