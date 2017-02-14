National Guard’s contracts sets rules for armory rentals

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—What is required of those renting the National Guard Armory? At the request of the Brownsville Press the Guard supplied a copy of their rental contract. It provides details significantly different from those a spokesman gave the newspaper last week.

On January 27 ten people were injured — all hit by stray bullets—during a party at the Wyatt-Duke Armory in Brownsville. A man is in jail in connection with the shooting.

The contract gives commanders broad authority when making a rental deal. For example, the Guard can require the renter have liability insurance.

One paragraph is dedicated to security. “If the affair being sponsored by the licensee is, in the judgment of the commander, such that a need exists for police officers or others to maintain control and law and order, these requirements will be met by the licensee. This would be necessary in case of dances, games, or other events open to the public where large crowds are in attendance.”

Carrying guns is prohibited “except (by) authorized police officers.”

The rules also state that armories must be rented in accordance with all laws, including those set forth by the municipality. Brownsville City Attorney Michael Banks confirmed that neither Brownsville nor county government have rules applying to the rental of the facility.

Brownsville Police Chief Barry Diebold and Sheriff Melvin Bond have expressed concern about some of the gatherings allowed at the Armory. Parties there have been the scene of fights, a man was murdered on the armory parking lot, and last week’s shooting produced a grim historical note—recording the largest number of people ever wounded in a single incident.