BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—Wesley James Brizentine was killed early Saturday night when his motorcycle crashed into a car near the Brownsville city limits on Mercer Road. “The dangerous high rate of speed was the cause of the crash,” Brownsville Police Chief Barry Diebold said.

According to Diebold, Brizentine, 33, was fleeing from a police officer that was trying to pull him over. The policeman tried to stop the driver on Dupree near Mercer Road because he could see no visible registration. After turning east on to Mercer Road the driver “…turned his head back to look at the patrol car, then the driver accelerated the motorcycle at an extremely high rate of speed and fled the traffic stop.”

Diebold said the officer did not pursue the fleeing driver.

Video from the patrolman’s car confirms the officer declined to chase, according to the chief. Central Dispatch records corroborate that the patrolman, who Diebold did not name, told dispatchers he was discontinuing the stop and asked the Tennessee Highway Patrol to assist. “The officer turned off his emergency lights and continued on Mercer Road at a normal, legal speed,” Diebold said.

Witnesses told police they saw the cyclist travelling fast. “A witness stated that the motorcycle had to be traveling at least 100 miles-per-hour when it went by their house because all he saw was a blur of lights and he heard the high pitch of a motorcycle driving fast,” Diebold said.

Brizentine crashed into a car near the city limits “waiting to turn into a driveway on Mercer Road,” Diebold explained. The driver of the car was not injured.

Services for Brizentine are set for Thursday at Lea and Simmons Funeral Home.