Man arrested in Armory shootings

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—A Jackson, Tennessee man, Kyanedre Benson, has been charged with the shooting incident that hurt ten people Friday night in Brownsville.

The US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force captured Benson, 20, in Detroit, Michigan early last evening. Authorities didn’t say how they tracked Benson to Detroit but sources confirmed his father lives there. The officers arrested Benson without incident according to a TBI news release.

Investigators, led by the Brownsville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, say Benson is the gunman that fired rounds about 11:45pm. Police Chief Barry Diebold said the gunfire came after a fight erupted during the party.

The event was held at the Wyatt-Duke Armory. National Guard spokesman Randy Harris said the Armory had been rented to a private individual. Harris said he did not have the person’s name that rented the building. The National Guard does not require renters to provide security services when the building is rented, according to Harris.

Most of those wounded were adults, but bullets struck two juveniles. No one suffered life-threatening injuries and many of those injured have been discharged from area hospitals.

Benson faces ten counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is being held in Wayne County Michigan jail without bond. Chief Diebold said he would be extradited to Tennessee.