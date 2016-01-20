Jan 20, 2016    Posted by    558

Jackson, Tenn.- Nancy Grace show producers have asked Keith Sherley, news director of 101.5FM in Jackson, Tennessee, back for tonight’s show. The lead story will be the search for Noah Chamberlin. The show begins at 7PM and is broadcasted on Headline News Network.

4 Comments

    Jo
    January 20, 2016

    Please if you speak with Nancy Grace tonight make sure you clear up that we do not have bears and we are on the flat side of Tennessee not in mountains. Noah is lost in wooded hills, not mountains.

    Anita
    January 20, 2016

    Well when she talks about it tonight can she get her fact straight about where this boy was lost. Pinson Tn is not the in East Tennessee and it’s not the mountains.

    M
    January 20, 2016

    Well Nancy Grace made herself look like a idiot last time. She should check her information before making a report. This is not a mountainous area and there are no bears there. Multiple false statements.

    Ellen
    January 21, 2016

    I want to send Prayers to Noah chamberlain’s family from my family. My heart goes out to the family. Anyone who has kids or grandkids , hug them tight, I know I’m going to. God bless!

