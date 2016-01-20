Jackson, Tenn.- Nancy Grace show producers have asked Keith Sherley, news director of 101.5FM in Jackson, Tennessee, back for tonight’s show. The lead story will be the search for Noah Chamberlin. The show begins at 7PM and is broadcasted on Headline News Network.
Jan 20, 2016 Posted 558
Please if you speak with Nancy Grace tonight make sure you clear up that we do not have bears and we are on the flat side of Tennessee not in mountains. Noah is lost in wooded hills, not mountains.
Well when she talks about it tonight can she get her fact straight about where this boy was lost. Pinson Tn is not the in East Tennessee and it’s not the mountains.
Well Nancy Grace made herself look like a idiot last time. She should check her information before making a report. This is not a mountainous area and there are no bears there. Multiple false statements.
I want to send Prayers to Noah chamberlain’s family from my family. My heart goes out to the family. Anyone who has kids or grandkids , hug them tight, I know I’m going to. God bless!