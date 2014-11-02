“My son’s not scared of the devil, but he’s scared of that house.”

Those are the words Tommy Lynn heard from the city clerk when he bought a new home in Brownsville. The term new, here, is loose.

The home has been standing near the corner of College Street and North Church since 1867. Lynn and his wife moved in during 2003. That’s when they say strange things began to happen.

“I asked the owners if we had any ghosts, jokingly…you know it’s an old house.” But Lynn says he was surprised at the reply.

“She said, ‘you have an old lady ghost.’ And that’s when it all started.”

That old lady ghost soon made herself known to the Lynn household. Her footsteps echoed in the halls. She’s appeared in a bathroom mirrors and been seen standing in doorways. Sudden hot and cold spots shift around the home’s rooms. Always, the lady appears in a black dress before vanishing; she never stays for long.

But it’s not what the supposed ghost looks like that frightens Lynn or his family members. It’s what she does.

Lynn says one night his wife Bonnie had enough of the ghost after losing her phone. “Things were always being moved around from where we left them,” he says.

This time, Bonnie became angry. Under the glow of a magnificent chandelier hanging from one of the home’s 12-foot ceilings, she reprimanded the spirit. Afterwards, her husband looked up to find two of the three support hooks for the heavy light fixture over his wife’s head had been unhinged. It could have been seconds away from falling.

“It was hanging from one hook. The whole weight of the chandelier had to be lifted to take it off of one. I had to get a 12-foot ladder to go fix it.” After that, Lynn says the couple never yelled at the lady in black again. But that event is not where this story begins, or where it ends for that matter.

The Joshua K. Hutchison House is a notable example of historic architecture. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places along with just six other buildings in Haywood County. And the lady in black is not the only strange story the historic brick structure has to tell.

The Hutchison House once had a twin.

An Unlikely Family Member

The A.G. Howell home was torn down by the neighboring First United Methodist Church in the 1970s. It was an identical twin to the Hutchison House, and the pair of iconic structures once stood side-by-side on North Church Street.

They were a lingering testament to the friendship of A.G. Howell and Joshua Hutchison, who fought alongside each other as Confederate infantrymen during the Civil War. When the conflict ended, the pair decided to build twin homes alongside each other in downtown Brownsville.

It’s unclear whether the paranormal events at the Hutchison House are related to the demise of its’ twin, but Lynn—who excavates Civil War relics as a hobby—says he has unearthed possible artifacts from the war, like medicine bottles and a mini ball, in the home’s yard.

Those items could point to the possibility that a field hospital of some kind existed on the property before the houses were ever built. The mini ball, Lynn notes, has been chewed on. Though it’s impossible to tell whether by a surgery patient in pain or a curious animal in the years later.

A Renovation Revives More than Bricks

After Joshua Hutchison passed away in 1903, his home remained in use as a residence for more than a century. At one point, the home was divided into a duplex. Lynn thinks his efforts to restore the home led to a “constant” level of paranormal activity.

During the renovation process, the new owner says he received phone calls from contractors that refused to go back in the home by themselves.

“I’m at the studio,” said Lynn, who owns a photography studio in Fayette County,”and we get a call from the contractor. He says he just lost his sheetrock man… that he’s not going to come back and work there and less someone is there. He was over there and had the doors shut, so he thought nobody could get in the house. Apparently while he was on the scaffolding, he heard somebody running up the stairs. He went to check it out and nobody was there. The fifth time he did, it freaked him out and he said he wasn’t going to work again.”

At first, Lynn was skeptical of his lingering house guest. But that changed one day when he too heard the footsteps.

“One night Bonnie was in the upstairs bathroom and she says, ‘somebody’s in the room. Somebody’s walking in the room. You need to come up here!’ I kind of laughed at her and said it must be the ghost. When I walked up, I didn’t see anything. But the next morning I go into that room to use the bathroom myself and I get to the door and all the sudden I hear a foot hit the floor. It (the sound) was that bare thump of a foot hitting the floor. And here comes the other one like thump thump…I turn around and a footprint starts running across the room into the other bedroom where Bonnie’s at. I got hair sticking up at my arms at this point. And I told Bonnie, ‘I’m never going to play with you again it just happened to me.’ It was loud. It was daylight and there was just no reason for it to happen.”

In the years following the Lynn’s renovation, ghostly activity around the Hutchison House has quieted. One time weekly occurrences like coming home to a symphony of player-less piano music and puffs of cigar smoke and perfume in the air have ended. At least for now. Lynn says he isn’t afraid to live in the home—he’s gotten used to it. But some of his family members remain terrified of the place, haunted by a particularly unnerving evening when the sound of a shotgun firing could be heard reverberating on the second floor.

After that, Lynn says a pair of psychic women left the home crying and screaming saying, “Someone either fell over or was shot here. Death happened on the stairs.”

If you walk by the old Hutchison Home this Halloween, stop to admire its’ beautiful architecture. Just don’t stare for too long—you might not like what’s staring back.