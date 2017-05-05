Historic District Expansion—back to the drawing board

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—There’s unhappiness about the plan to extend historic zoning rules to a new area along Key Corner Street and McLemore.

Planners approved the expansion in February and sent it to the city board where it passed on first reading— but now there are second thoughts.

Planners talked about it yesterday during their regular monthly meeting

The city board was split on the plan.

At the last city board meeting Aldermen John Simmons and Carolyn Flagg voted no…Aldermen Leon King and Thomas Averyheart voted yes. The mayor had to break the tie. And then the city board sent it back to the planning board for further study. Yesterday, planners n the new rule not face a second vote or the public hearing next month—that’s after the historic zoning commission decided to exclude certain properties they’d originally planned to include.

Property owners’ objections seem to be the issue.

The new ordinance requires additional regulation about building and remodeling and who gets to say what property owners can do. “When you do the overlay, what you are doing is you are extending the historic overlap that we have today. When you extend the overlay you are extending the power of the Historic Commission to oversee these properties. For the owners to do anything to their property it must come before the Historical Commissioners and the owners must ask for permission,” stated McClinton.