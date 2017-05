BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—The Tennessee Department of Transportation has closed—to through traffic—the stretch of Tennessee 76 South between I-40’s Exit 56 and Exit 52. They are replacing the TJ Pearson Bridge spanning Hatchie River.

The steel bridge was built in 1947. TDOT did not say how long it will take to dismantle and then replace.

Motorist use I-40 as a detour.