Haywood County no longer whistling Dixie Youth—form new league

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—Although the youth baseball season doesn’t commence until April 8th in Haywood County, the news about a new association being formed is all the buzz. Ten area youth baseball leagues have decided to stop their affiliation with the Dixie Youth baseball program to create a new entity called West Tennessee Youth Baseball.

Haywood County athletes will play under the division of Haywood County Youth Baseball. Ripley, Dyersburg, Munford, Covington, Crockett County, Madison County South, Medina, Brighton, and Halls, are the others included. HCYB Commissioner Tim Stokeley said that not much will change after leaving the Dixie Youth program, but the name of the league the children are playing for this season—the rules of the game will primarily stay the same. The inaugural opening ceremony is set for April 8th at Volunteer Park in Brownsville.