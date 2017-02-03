Haywood County has best ambulance service in Tennessee

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—You’ve heard that our ambulance service is one of the best in the state. Now the state’s ambulance association has confirmed it. The Tennessee Ambulance Service Association has tapped the Haywood County Ambulance Service as Tennessee’s best.

The TASA announced Haywood County has won the Bob Thomas ALS award. The award honors emergency medical teams exemplifying outstanding service to their communities. Thomas was the founding president of the TASA in 1973.

Ambulance Authority leaders will pick up the Bob Thomas honor during a ceremony in Gatlinburg in late February.