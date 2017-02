According to KCRG TV in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, outdoor fishing and hunting retail chain Gander Mountain Company will likely be filing for bankruptcy this month.

The Minnesota based company has an outlet in Jackson at 1523 Vann Drive.

The location is one of four in the state of Tennessee.

A representative at the Jackson store declined to comment.

Gander Mountain has 162 locations nationwide.

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS