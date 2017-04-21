Here’s this week’s business quiz. On two of the questions, there is no multiple choice, because the selection would be too obvious.

1. The fountain ink pen introduced by Parker in 1941 that achieved legendary status has what number in its name? A) 41 B) 49 C) 51 D) 59

2. What famous 3-word ad line of an apparel company was coined by Dan Wieden who got it from the final words of executed murderer Gary Gilmore?

3. What company that was the fourth most valuable brand in the world after Disney, Coca-Cola and Microsoft as recently as fifteen years ago filed for bankruptcy in January 2012 having failed to adapt to the digital age?

Answers

1. C) 51 – Development of the Parker “51” was completed in 1939, the 51st anniversary of the Parker Pen Company, thus its name. In a poll by the Illinois Institute of Technology, it was voted the fourth best industrial design of the Twentieth Century.

2. “Just Do It” (Nike)

3. Kodak