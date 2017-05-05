DragonCam’s fiery presence suspended

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—Speeders are mad.

They’re complaining.

They’ve been nailed by the city’s new radar system nicknamed DragonCam.

And apparently the city’s political leadership isn’t going to put up with it anymore —at least for now—they’ve suspended its use.

The high-tech radar machine is manned by a police officer but most of the tickets are delivered by mail, and that seems to be the rub.

At the urging of Police Chief Barry Diebold, aldermen and the mayor agreed to its use in November of last year. Diebold was concerned because Brownsville’s award winning traffic safety record has been wrecked by accidents attributed to fast drivers. Diebold said a crack down was necessary.

Crack down they did.

The statistics are eye opening.

Chief Diebold provided the Brownsville Press with the DragonCam data for March when police officers using the device delivered 595 speeding tickets.

• Forty drivers were clocked travelling 15 to 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit on Haralson Street. Another 13 exceeded the speed limit in the Haralson Street school zone by 20 miles per hour.

• Fifteen speeders got tickets for traveling 15 to 20 miles per hour over the posted limit in the Eastside School zone. Two more received citations for travelling in excess of 20 miles per hour too fast.

• In Anderson School’s West Main Street corridor 372 drivers were cited for running 15 to 20 miles per hour too fast. Another 34 blew through the school zone at more than 20 miles per hour too fast.

• Breaking the speed limit by 15 to 20 miles per hour on Anderson Avenue near the Interstate, 117 motorists were caught. There were two more tickets issued for those travelling more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.

So is it a goner?

It’s difficult to say what DragonCam’s long-term future is in Brownsville.

Aldermen and the mayor say they’re phones are ringing off the hook. Diebold says people are driving too fast and the officer manned radar gun is helping to slow them down at the rate of $50 per ticket, considerably less than the $163 tickets handed out by an officer. (And if you’re doing the math, let us help; 595 tickets x $50 is $29,750.) “It was never meant to be a fundraiser for the city,” Diebold commented.

City leaders haven’t taken an official stand just yet but the Cam is off the street until the May meeting of the Brownsville City Board.