County settles improper arrest claim

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—A woman who was apparently incorrectly arrested and jailed has won a $6,500 settlement from county government. County commissioners approved the payment to Sonya G. Thorpe.

The case dates back to 2011. An arrest warrant was issued as a result of Thorpe’s failure to appear in general sessions court. Based on the court order, Sheriff Melvin Bond’s deputies arrested her on February 18 2016. Shortly after the arrest Bond learned the case had been dismissed in December of 2015.

In a memo Bond wrote, “The general session’s clerk’s office failed to notify my office and advise me to recall this warrant which ultimately led to her arrest.”

Thorpe was jailed for less than one day.