BROWNSVILLE, Tenn—County budget chairman Joe Stephens didn’t get all of the direction he’d hoped for in Monday night’s specially called meeting of the county commission. While commissioners struck down the committee’s recommendation that the county’s contribution to the soil conservation service be eliminated, they did not take action on the sheriff’s budget for the jail and his patrol division.

The county budget committee is trying to formulate a budget that may be voted on before the end of the fiscal year, June 30.

Jail

The sheriff has asked for just less than $300,000 more for his two departments. During the meeting Sheriff Melvin Bond promised to reduce his patrol staff by one person. It won’t require a layoff because he already has five openings for deputies. He says he’ll hire four new officers and leave the fifth spot open. It’s about a $30,000 savings, and only nibbles at the need for additional dollars.

Deciding the sheriff’s budget never came to a vote.

Farm

Soil conservation advocates, including several county commissioners and farm-owner/operators, attending the Monday session convinced commissioners to put the near $80,000 the budget committee voted to suspend, back into the budget.

Taxpayers fund two positions, fairly typical for similar offices across the state, according to soil conservation’s Doug Taylor. One of the jobs is secretarial, the other is for a soil conservation technician who “assists and delivers federal programs” including conservation reserve and other soil quality plans.

The personnel, representatives said, are responsible for implementing programs that bring an estimated $5 million in federal farm aid funding annually. Without the workers “there will be a whole lot less dollars brought into the county because we won’t have the manpower to put it on the ground,” Taylor said.

The county budget—where are we?

Budget makers are about 75% finished with their work, they say. So far the ambulance authority has contributed the largest forecasted budget reduction. But it’s not enough, budget chairman Joe Stephens says, to offset other increases. Without change the third property tax in as many years is nearly certain. How much is unclear.

The budget committee still hasn’t decided contributions to non-profits and the road department budgets. Neither is expected to have significant impact on the overall outcome.

Schools are scheduled to present their budget next week, and budgets the county shares with Brownsville are yet to be considered.

A meeting of the county budget committee set for Tuesday, April 18, was cancelled. The budget group meets again Monday April 24.