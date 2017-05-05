BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—The county budget committee was unable to complete its work Monday night as Chairman Joe Stephens hoped, but they made substantial headway, leaving only a couple of minor issues lingering.

The committee has been working for weeks on the county’s 2017/2018 budget.

Highway Department

The group approved the county road department’s budget but not before changing the supervisor’s pay.

County Road Manager Greg McCarley won’t get the raise planned in his budget if the budget committee has its way. In fact, number-crunchers want his pay cut.

The budget committee approved a salary of $75,550, just a few dollars short of a $3,000 decrease.

During the current fiscal year ending next month, McCarley is scheduled to earn $78,422. Next year he’d planned on making $82,229.

It’s not job performance that has budget committeemen riled; it’s the formula by which select county leaders are paid.

Except for the head of the road department, select county officials are paid the minimum required by Tennessee law. Each year state government dictates pay raises, and again this year the state mandated a pay increase. The problem for local legislators is that McCarley is already paid about $3,000 annually more than the minimum. He’s made more than the minimum for his near 20-year tenure as road’s chief.

Monday night, after a vote failed to freeze his pay until the minimum “catches up”, the committee passed a measure reducing McCarley’s salary.

While there is one other pay raise included in the highway budget, commissioners voted to accept the plan with only McCarley’s pay reduced.

“The only thing we can line item is the director,” Chairman Stephens commented.

Non-profit spending slightly reduced

The contributions to non-profits were adjusted slightly during Monday’s county budget committee meeting. While several of those who win annual contributions were refused increases, and no new appeals were added, the Carl Perkins Center can expect to receive about $2,000 less than this year. That’s because committeemen moved a contribution to the Jackson Area Council on Alcoholism (JACOA) to funding from a share of the litigation tax. Until now only the Carl Perkins Center and the Women’s Rape Assistant Program received shares of the litigation tax. The group added JACOA and voted to take the part provided JACOA from the Carl Perkins Center.

Two showstoppers

Pay raises apparently planned in the City of Brownsville’s budget stopped the committee from providing matching funding to select budgets shared by the two governments. The amounts are tiny, but the committee is wary of providing new money involving pay hikes. Most county workers won’t get pay raises this year.

Budgeters asked for more information about the city’s plan to fund the animal shelter and central dispatch. Between the two, the city asked county government to add about $15,000 to its contribution.

Revenue is flat —even a little less

There has been little increase in the organic growth of Haywood County’s tax base. With no new property improvements to tax or growing sales tax revenue, income remains flat except for reassessments of property and increases in tax rate. Some of the county’s income streams including money derived from fines and penalties and the ambulance service continue to disappoint.

Committee members seemed especially concerned about revenues generated through he general sessions and circuit court clerk’s office where they suspect problems with unpaid, past due fines and penalties. The questions stopped the committee from approving the anticipated revenues.

What now?

The committee will meet again next Monday at 5pm. The group expressed optimism that the budget may be submitted to the county commission sometime this month.