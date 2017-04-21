Brownsville Country Club looking for financial aid

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—The Brownsville Country Club needs help. Mayor Bill Rawls said Tuesday that Country Club members have asked city and county governments to chip-in some cash for its golf course operations. Rawls made comments about the Club’s request during the city board’s retreat.

“The proposition came about how we would fund it. I approached Teknor Apex to see if they would be willing to sponsor the club to keep it afloat for a few years and then potentially the City of Brownsville could manage it under Parks and Recreation,” Mayor Rawls explained.

So far, Rawls said, there have been no takers on the sponsorship idea and that, apparently, includes Brownsville’s government. “I do not have any plans to use taxpayers’ dollars for the Country Club,” Rawls told aldermen.

The mayor hopes for community support and private donations. According to city attorney Michael Banks, the owners of the Country Club are willing to donate the golf course to someone who will manage it. There is grant money for golf course renovation but the significant expense of annual maintenance drives the cost up. “The maintenance of the golf course cannot be paid for through that grant. It would be an ongoing expense,” Banks said.