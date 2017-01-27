Brownsville to celebrate Estes’ 118th birthday

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—Sleepy John Estes would be 118 years old this year. The Sleepy John Estes Blues Jam celebrates the international blues’ icons birthday —and it’s this Saturday at the Delta Heritage Center.

1PM: Harmonica Clinic with Instructor JD Taylor

2PM: Slide Guitar Clinic with Instructor Tyler Goodson

3-5PM: Writing about the Blues Symposium with Dr. David Evans, Dr. Mitsutoshi Inaba and Tony Kail

5-6:30PM: Acoustic Blues Jam

6:30-10PM: Blues Concert

6:30PM: Theo “Boogieman” Dasbach

7:30PM: Linzie Butler and the Blues Gentlemen

9:00PM: Chris Kramer’s Beatbox ’n’ Blues

Sleepy John’s Country Blues Jam will include concerts, symposiums and clinics for students and fans of the blues, with BBQ concessions and free dessert onsite. Also on display from 1-5 PM at the center for that day only is the West Tennessee Museum of Southern Hoodoo History. This traveling exhibition consists of artifacts from Africa, a collection of roots & herbs used in traditional hoodoo, artifacts from early Memphis hoodoo product manufacturers and photographs of significant people and places in West Tennessee related to hoodoo.

For more information, please visit: www.westtnheritage.com/events/2017/17bluesjam.