Armory use —what’s the deal?

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—The Wyatt-Duke Armory in Brownsville has been a useful tool for many community events. From the town’s Christmas Bizarre to Chamber of Commerce Banquets to parties like the one that ended in tragedy Friday, the armory gets plenty of use.

That’s not likely to change, according to National Guard spokesperson Sgt. Randy Harris.

“We feel like our armories are part of the community and they ought to be accessible to people in the community,” Harris said Monday. But Harris said leaders wouldn’t ignore Friday night’s brouhaha that included the wounding of ten people by gunfire. “Anytime there is an incident we take a responsible look at our internal processes…we’ll look at our procedures to see if anything needs to be corrected.”

Brownsville Police Chief Barry Diebold thinks safety at events held at the armory is of paramount importance and that it must be managed by the parties renting the facility. He said the organizers of Friday’s party had “no” security. Harris said, “It’s up to the person that rents the armory…” to provide security.

“They (National Guard) need to re-think that (security),” Chief Diebold said Tuesday. “We’ve had other incidents there…including a homicide on the parking lot,” Diebold commented. “Once we wound up getting an officer hurt inside” who was breaking up a fight.

The Brownsville Press was unable to obtain the name of the person who rented the armory Friday night or a copy of the Guard’s rental contract and terms. E-mails from the Brownsville Press to the National Guard’s public information office met with no response, and two telephone calls Tuesday were not returned.

The police chief doesn’t waver when it comes to what he hopes will happen at the Brownsville Armory. “We don’t want any more parties that are non-chaperoned or held without security,” Diebold said.