Armed robbers fire shots at convenience store clerks

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—The two men who robbed an Anderson Avenue convenience store late Tuesday night fired multiple shots at workers and escaped with the store’s cash register.

Police were called to Brownsville Express minutes before 10pm Tuesday. The store is located on Anderson next to the Post Office.

Two masked men burst into the store, both armed with handguns. One man “without warning” shot at the clerk but missed. The second man fired two shots at workers who were walking from the back of the store. His shots also missed. One of the robbers grabbed the cash register and both men ran from the store. Police believe they fled on foot, perhaps running south.

There was about $500 in the cash register, according to the police report. No one has been arrested.

Police say they know the men were black males, but dark clothing and disguises make them otherwise difficult to identify.