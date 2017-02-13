Feb 13, 2017    Posted by    10

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 13, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
1. Riverdale (15) 24-0 159 1
2. Bradley Central (1) 26-0 135 2
3. Oak Ridge 24-2 118 3
4. Bearden 24-1 106 4
5. White Station 23-3 91 5
6. Wilson Central 26-2 81 6
7. Daniel Boone 25-4 65 8
8. Stewarts Creek 19-4 50 9
9. Morristown West 23-3 26 7
10. Cumberland County 22-3 25 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lawrence County 12.

Class AA
Record Pts Prv
1. Jackson South Side (12) 21-0 154 1
2. Upperman (1) 26-3 138 2
3. McMinn Central (3) 23-3 131 3
4. Cheatham County 24-2 106 4
5. Westview 25-3 98 5
6. East Nashville 24-4 65 7
7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 21-4 54 8
8. Westmoreland 22-3 39 6
9. Fulton 22-4 37 10
10. Lewis County 25-3 33 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pearl-Cohn 16.

Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Greene (14) 25-4 156 1
2. Moore County (2) 22-2 139 3
3. Gleason 26-4 119 4
4. Pickett County 24-2 105 2
5. Mitchell 23-3 80 6
6. Clarkrange 21-8 60 9
7. Meigs County 21-5 58 7
8. Greenfield 23-4 56 5
(tie) Dresden 22-6 56 8
10. Northview Academy 24-4 15 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II
Record Pts Prv
1. Brentwood Academy (15) 22-5 159 1
2. Northpoint 23-3 134 3
3. Ensworth (1) 20-4 118 4
4. Father Ryan 22-2 116 2
5. University-Jackson 25-2 103 5
6. Briarcrest 19-6 84 7
7. Harding Academy 22-5 46 6
8. Franklin Road Academy 19-9 45 9
9. Davidson Academy 19-7 21 8
10. BGA 15-10 13 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

———
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean (Nashville), Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Dan Reaves

The Sports Editor at 101.5FM, you can find Dan on air M-F 11am-1pm during the Two Hour Lunch with Seabass. Dan is Play-by-Play voice of football/basketball "Game of the Week". He's also been known to frequent football and baseball games around the West Tennessee area.

No Comments

Leave a Comment

$0.000 items