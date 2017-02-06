Feb 6, 2017    Posted by    13

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 6, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
1. Riverdale (15) 23-0 159 1
2. Bradley Central (1) 24-0 145 2
3. Oak Ridge 22-1 116 4
4. Bearden 22-1 97 5
5. White Station 21-3 85 3
6. Wilson Central 24-2 83 6
7. Morristown West 23-2 59 7
8. Daniel Boone 22-4 46 8
9. Stewarts Creek 18-4 39 9
10. Cumberland County 21-3 30 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Memphis Central 13.

Class AA
Record Pts Prv
1. Jackson South Side (12) 19-0 154 1
2. Upperman (1) 24-3 138 2
3. McMinn Central (3) 22-3 135 3
4. Cheatham County 22-2 104 4
5. Westview 23-3 97 5
6. Westmoreland 21-2 79 7
7. East Nashville 22-4 52 6
7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 18-4 52 9
9. Lewis County 23-3 29 8
10. Fulton 20-4 14 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Greene (12) 24-4 152 1
2. Pickett County (3) 23-1 147 2
3. Moore County (1) 20-2 123 3
4. Gleason 24-4 104 4
5. Greenfield 22-3 89 5
6. Mitchell 22-3 69 7
7. Meigs County 20-5 54 8
8. Dresden 20-6 44 6
9. Clarkrange 20-7 33 10
10. Northview Academy 22-3 27 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Huntland 13.

Division II
Record Pts Prv
1. Brentwood Academy (8) 20-5 144 2
2. Father Ryan (5) 21-1 139 1
3. Northpoint 21-2 129 3
4. Ensworth (3) 18-4 112 5
5. University-Jackson 23-2 102 4
6. Harding Academy 22-3 80 6
7. Briarcrest 17-6 68 7
8. Davidson Academy 18-6 31 8
9. Franklin Road Academy 17-8 20 NR
(tie) Girls Prep 13-10 20 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 12.

———
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean (Nashville), Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Dan Reaves

The Sports Editor at 101.5FM, you can find Dan on air M-F 11am-1pm during the Two Hour Lunch with Seabass. Dan is Play-by-Play voice of football/basketball "Game of the Week". He's also been known to frequent football and baseball games around the West Tennessee area.

No Comments

Leave a Comment

$0.000 items