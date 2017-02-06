The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 6, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Class AAA Record Pts Prv 1. Riverdale (15) 23-0 159 1 2. Bradley Central (1) 24-0 145 2 3. Oak Ridge 22-1 116 4 4. Bearden 22-1 97 5 5. White Station 21-3 85 3 6. Wilson Central 24-2 83 6 7. Morristown West 23-2 59 7 8. Daniel Boone 22-4 46 8 9. Stewarts Creek 18-4 39 9 10. Cumberland County 21-3 30 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Memphis Central 13.

Class AA Record Pts Prv 1. Jackson South Side (12) 19-0 154 1 2. Upperman (1) 24-3 138 2 3. McMinn Central (3) 22-3 135 3 4. Cheatham County 22-2 104 4 5. Westview 23-3 97 5 6. Westmoreland 21-2 79 7 7. East Nashville 22-4 52 6 7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 18-4 52 9 9. Lewis County 23-3 29 8 10. Fulton 20-4 14 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class A Record Pts Prv 1. South Greene (12) 24-4 152 1 2. Pickett County (3) 23-1 147 2 3. Moore County (1) 20-2 123 3 4. Gleason 24-4 104 4 5. Greenfield 22-3 89 5 6. Mitchell 22-3 69 7 7. Meigs County 20-5 54 8 8. Dresden 20-6 44 6 9. Clarkrange 20-7 33 10 10. Northview Academy 22-3 27 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Huntland 13.

Division II Record Pts Prv 1. Brentwood Academy (8) 20-5 144 2 2. Father Ryan (5) 21-1 139 1 3. Northpoint 21-2 129 3 4. Ensworth (3) 18-4 112 5 5. University-Jackson 23-2 102 4 6. Harding Academy 22-3 80 6 7. Briarcrest 17-6 68 7 8. Davidson Academy 18-6 31 8 9. Franklin Road Academy 17-8 20 NR (tie) Girls Prep 13-10 20 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 12.