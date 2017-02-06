The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 6, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Class AAA
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Riverdale (15)
|23-0
|159
|1
|2. Bradley Central (1)
|24-0
|145
|2
|3. Oak Ridge
|22-1
|116
|4
|4. Bearden
|22-1
|97
|5
|5. White Station
|21-3
|85
|3
|6. Wilson Central
|24-2
|83
|6
|7. Morristown West
|23-2
|59
|7
|8. Daniel Boone
|22-4
|46
|8
|9. Stewarts Creek
|18-4
|39
|9
|10. Cumberland County
|21-3
|30
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Memphis Central 13.
|Class AA
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Jackson South Side (12)
|19-0
|154
|1
|2. Upperman (1)
|24-3
|138
|2
|3. McMinn Central (3)
|22-3
|135
|3
|4. Cheatham County
|22-2
|104
|4
|5. Westview
|23-3
|97
|5
|6. Westmoreland
|21-2
|79
|7
|7. East Nashville
|22-4
|52
|6
|7. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|18-4
|52
|9
|9. Lewis County
|23-3
|29
|8
|10. Fulton
|20-4
|14
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Greene (12)
|24-4
|152
|1
|2. Pickett County (3)
|23-1
|147
|2
|3. Moore County (1)
|20-2
|123
|3
|4. Gleason
|24-4
|104
|4
|5. Greenfield
|22-3
|89
|5
|6. Mitchell
|22-3
|69
|7
|7. Meigs County
|20-5
|54
|8
|8. Dresden
|20-6
|44
|6
|9. Clarkrange
|20-7
|33
|10
|10. Northview Academy
|22-3
|27
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Huntland 13.
|Division II
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Brentwood Academy (8)
|20-5
|144
|2
|2. Father Ryan (5)
|21-1
|139
|1
|3. Northpoint
|21-2
|129
|3
|4. Ensworth (3)
|18-4
|112
|5
|5. University-Jackson
|23-2
|102
|4
|6. Harding Academy
|22-3
|80
|6
|7. Briarcrest
|17-6
|68
|7
|8. Davidson Academy
|18-6
|31
|8
|9. Franklin Road Academy
|17-8
|20
|NR
|(tie) Girls Prep
|13-10
|20
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 12.
|———
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean (Nashville), Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.
