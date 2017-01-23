The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 23, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote and previous rankings:

Class AAA Record Pts Prv 1. Riverdale (12) 17-0 145 1 2. Bradley Central (3) 20-0 136 2 3. Bearden 18-0 104 5 4. White Station 16-3 101 3 5. Stewarts Creek 17-3 76 6 6. Oak Ridge 18-2 70 7 7. Wilson Central 20-2 58 4 8. Morristown West 18-2 39 8 9. Daniel Boone 19-4 28 10 10. Cumberland County 16-3 16 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Memphis Central 12.

Class AA Record Pts Prv 1. Jackson South Side (9) 15-0 126 4 2. Upperman (1) 20-3 125 1 3. McMinn Central (2) 17-3 115 6 4. Westview (1) 19-2 96 5 5. Cheatham County (1) 19-2 95 2 6. Gatlinburg-Pittman (1) 15-3 70 7 7. East Nashville 16-4 61 3 8. Westmoreland 17-2 55 10 9. CPA 15-3 25 8 10. Lewis County 20-2 23 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fulton 20.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. South Greene (12) 20-4 143 1 2. Greenfield 19-2 112 5 3. Pickett County (1) 19-1 108 2 4. Dresden 16-4 86 4 5. Moore County (1) 17-2 82 6 6. Gleason 19-4 60 3 7. Clarkrange 18-6 55 9 (tie) Mitchell 19-2 55 8 9. Meigs County 15-4 48 7 10. Huntland (1) 20-3 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Northview Academy 27.

Disivion II Record Pts Prv 1. Father Ryan (8) 17-0 133 2 2. Brentwood Academy (4) 15-3 123 1 3. University-Jackson (2) 18-2 101 4 (tie) Northpoint 15-2 101 3 5. Ensworth 14-3 86 5 6. Harding Academy 16-3 65 6 7. Davidson Academy 16-3 55 8 8. Briarcrest Christian 12-6 47 10 9. Baylor 8-7 27 7 10. Girls Prep 12-7 21 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.