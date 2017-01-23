The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 23, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote and previous rankings:
|Class AAA
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Riverdale (12)
|17-0
|145
|1
|2. Bradley Central (3)
|20-0
|136
|2
|3. Bearden
|18-0
|104
|5
|4. White Station
|16-3
|101
|3
|5. Stewarts Creek
|17-3
|76
|6
|6. Oak Ridge
|18-2
|70
|7
|7. Wilson Central
|20-2
|58
|4
|8. Morristown West
|18-2
|39
|8
|9. Daniel Boone
|19-4
|28
|10
|10. Cumberland County
|16-3
|16
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Memphis Central 12.
|Class AA
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Jackson South Side (9)
|15-0
|126
|4
|2. Upperman (1)
|20-3
|125
|1
|3. McMinn Central (2)
|17-3
|115
|6
|4. Westview (1)
|19-2
|96
|5
|5. Cheatham County (1)
|19-2
|95
|2
|6. Gatlinburg-Pittman (1)
|15-3
|70
|7
|7. East Nashville
|16-4
|61
|3
|8. Westmoreland
|17-2
|55
|10
|9. CPA
|15-3
|25
|8
|10. Lewis County
|20-2
|23
|9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Fulton 20.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Greene (12)
|20-4
|143
|1
|2. Greenfield
|19-2
|112
|5
|3. Pickett County (1)
|19-1
|108
|2
|4. Dresden
|16-4
|86
|4
|5. Moore County (1)
|17-2
|82
|6
|6. Gleason
|19-4
|60
|3
|7. Clarkrange
|18-6
|55
|9
|(tie) Mitchell
|19-2
|55
|8
|9. Meigs County
|15-4
|48
|7
|10. Huntland (1)
|20-3
|35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Northview Academy 27.
|Disivion II
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Father Ryan (8)
|17-0
|133
|2
|2. Brentwood Academy (4)
|15-3
|123
|1
|3. University-Jackson (2)
|18-2
|101
|4
|(tie) Northpoint
|15-2
|101
|3
|5. Ensworth
|14-3
|86
|5
|6. Harding Academy
|16-3
|65
|6
|7. Davidson Academy
|16-3
|55
|8
|8. Briarcrest Christian
|12-6
|47
|10
|9. Baylor
|8-7
|27
|7
|10. Girls Prep
|12-7
|21
|9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|———
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.
