The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 13, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

1. Memphis East (14) 24-3 156 1

2. Oak Ridge (2) 24-2 145 2

3. Blackman 22-3 130 3

4. Cleveland 22-3 103 5

5. Ridgeway 23-6 84 6

6. Southwind 24-5 70 8

7. Cordova 19-6 65 4

8. Maryville 22-3 53 7

9. Summit 21-5 27 9

10. Antioch 21-4 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield 14.

Class AA

Record Pts Prv

1. Knoxville Catholic (14) 22-1 158 1

2. Dyersburg (2) 24-1 144 2

3. Whites Creek 23-4 117 4

4. Fulton 20-3 104 3

5. Maplewood 21-5 101 5

6. Brainerd 20-4 78 8

7. Tyner Academy 21-3 51 6

8. Grainger 23-4 39 9

9. Douglass 20-4 31 7

10. Haywood County 20-7 27 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Humboldt (16) 24-1 160 1

2. Goodpasture 23-2 134 2

3. W.E.B. Dubois 25-4 114 5

4. Clay County 23-4 107 3

5. Grace Christian 21-7 91 6

6. Mitchell 18-7 80 4

7. Middle Tennessee Christian 22-4 66 8

8. Watertown 21-6 37 7

9. Harriman 23-5 29 9

10. Richland 22-2 21 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II

Record Pts Prv

1. Brentwood Academy (16) 24-2 160 1

2. CBHS 24-3 134 2

3. MUS 20-7 113 4

4. McCallie 25-5 105 3

5. FACS 16-4 101 5

6. Lausanne Collegiate 18-7 50 10

7. MBA 14-9 41 6

(tie) Briarcrest 19-10 41 9

9. University-Jackson 19-9 40 7

10. Ensworth 15-9 37 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pope John Paul II 29. St. George’s 19.

———

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean (Nashville), Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

