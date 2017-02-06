Feb 6, 2017    Posted by    14

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 6, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
1. Memphis East (15) 22-3 158 1
2. Oak Ridge (1) 21-2 142 2
3. Blackman 20-2 129 3
4. Cordova 18-5 76 4
5. Cleveland 21-3 75 5
(tie) Ridgeway 21-6 75 8
(tie) Maryville 21-2 75 9
8. Southwind 24-5 57 6
9. Summit 20-4 39 7
10. Springfield 21-4 18 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class AA
Record Pts Prv
1. Knoxville Catholic (13) 21-1 157 1
2. Dyersburg (2) 22-1 140 3
3. Fulton (1) 19-2 120 4
4. Whites Creek 21-4 102 2
5. Maplewood 19-5 98 6
6. Tyner Academy 20-2 85 5
7. Douglass 18-3 51 10
8. Brainerd 17-4 43 9
9. Grainger 21-4 25 8
10. Haywood County 18-7 20 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Humboldt (15) 24-1 159 1
2. Goodpasture 20-2 138 2
3. Clay County 20-3 121 3
4. Mitchell (1) 18-6 109 4
5. W.E.B. Dubois 23-4 82 5
6. Grace Christian 19-7 67 6
7. Watertown 20-4 63 7
8. Middle Tennessee Christian 20-4 46 10
9. Harriman 22-4 34 8
10. Richland 21-1 27 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middleton 21.

Division II
Record Pts Prv
1. Brentwood Academy (15) 22-2 150 1
2. CBHS 22-3 128 3
3. McCallie 25-4 120 2
4. MUS 18-7 74 4
5. FACS 14-4 72 5
6. MBA 14-7 66 8
7. University-Jackson 18-8 61 10
8. Ensworth 13-9 39 6
9. Briarcrest 17-9 34 9
10. Lausanne Collegiate 17-7 25 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 19. Rossville Christian 12.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean (Nashville), Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

 

