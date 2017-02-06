The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 6, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Class AAA
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Memphis East (15)
|22-3
|158
|1
|2. Oak Ridge (1)
|21-2
|142
|2
|3. Blackman
|20-2
|129
|3
|4. Cordova
|18-5
|76
|4
|5. Cleveland
|21-3
|75
|5
|(tie) Ridgeway
|21-6
|75
|8
|(tie) Maryville
|21-2
|75
|9
|8. Southwind
|24-5
|57
|6
|9. Summit
|20-4
|39
|7
|10. Springfield
|21-4
|18
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Class AA
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Knoxville Catholic (13)
|21-1
|157
|1
|2. Dyersburg (2)
|22-1
|140
|3
|3. Fulton (1)
|19-2
|120
|4
|4. Whites Creek
|21-4
|102
|2
|5. Maplewood
|19-5
|98
|6
|6. Tyner Academy
|20-2
|85
|5
|7. Douglass
|18-3
|51
|10
|8. Brainerd
|17-4
|43
|9
|9. Grainger
|21-4
|25
|8
|10. Haywood County
|18-7
|20
|7
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Humboldt (15)
|24-1
|159
|1
|2. Goodpasture
|20-2
|138
|2
|3. Clay County
|20-3
|121
|3
|4. Mitchell (1)
|18-6
|109
|4
|5. W.E.B. Dubois
|23-4
|82
|5
|6. Grace Christian
|19-7
|67
|6
|7. Watertown
|20-4
|63
|7
|8. Middle Tennessee Christian
|20-4
|46
|10
|9. Harriman
|22-4
|34
|8
|10. Richland
|21-1
|27
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Middleton 21.
|Division II
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Brentwood Academy (15)
|22-2
|150
|1
|2. CBHS
|22-3
|128
|3
|3. McCallie
|25-4
|120
|2
|4. MUS
|18-7
|74
|4
|5. FACS
|14-4
|72
|5
|6. MBA
|14-7
|66
|8
|7. University-Jackson
|18-8
|61
|10
|8. Ensworth
|13-9
|39
|6
|9. Briarcrest
|17-9
|34
|9
|10. Lausanne Collegiate
|17-7
|25
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 19. Rossville Christian 12.
|———
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean (Nashville), Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
