The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 6, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Class AAA Record Pts Prv 1. Memphis East (15) 22-3 158 1 2. Oak Ridge (1) 21-2 142 2 3. Blackman 20-2 129 3 4. Cordova 18-5 76 4 5. Cleveland 21-3 75 5 (tie) Ridgeway 21-6 75 8 (tie) Maryville 21-2 75 9 8. Southwind 24-5 57 6 9. Summit 20-4 39 7 10. Springfield 21-4 18 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class AA Record Pts Prv 1. Knoxville Catholic (13) 21-1 157 1 2. Dyersburg (2) 22-1 140 3 3. Fulton (1) 19-2 120 4 4. Whites Creek 21-4 102 2 5. Maplewood 19-5 98 6 6. Tyner Academy 20-2 85 5 7. Douglass 18-3 51 10 8. Brainerd 17-4 43 9 9. Grainger 21-4 25 8 10. Haywood County 18-7 20 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class A Record Pts Prv 1. Humboldt (15) 24-1 159 1 2. Goodpasture 20-2 138 2 3. Clay County 20-3 121 3 4. Mitchell (1) 18-6 109 4 5. W.E.B. Dubois 23-4 82 5 6. Grace Christian 19-7 67 6 7. Watertown 20-4 63 7 8. Middle Tennessee Christian 20-4 46 10 9. Harriman 22-4 34 8 10. Richland 21-1 27 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middleton 21.

Division II Record Pts Prv 1. Brentwood Academy (15) 22-2 150 1 2. CBHS 22-3 128 3 3. McCallie 25-4 120 2 4. MUS 18-7 74 4 5. FACS 14-4 72 5 6. MBA 14-7 66 8 7. University-Jackson 18-8 61 10 8. Ensworth 13-9 39 6 9. Briarcrest 17-9 34 9 10. Lausanne Collegiate 17-7 25 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 19. Rossville Christian 12.