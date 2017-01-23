The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 23, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote, and previous rankings:
|Class AAA
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Memphis East (14)
|17-3
|137
|1
|2. Oak Ridge (1)
|17-2
|125
|2
|3. Blackman
|16-2
|113
|3
|4. Cordova
|15-4
|99
|4
|5. Cleveland
|17-2
|90
|6
|6. Southwind
|20-4
|74
|7
|7. Summit
|16-2
|66
|5
|8. Karns
|16-2
|46
|9
|9. Ridgeway
|17-5
|27
|8
|10. Brentwood
|18-3
|15
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Class AA
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Knoxville Catholic (12)
|16-1
|145
|1
|2. Whites Creek
|17-3
|121
|2
|3. Dyersburg (1)
|18-1
|109
|4
|4. Fulton (1)
|13-2
|104
|3
|5. Haywood County
|15-5
|82
|5
|6. Tyner Academy (1)
|16-1
|78
|6
|7. Crockett County
|19-1
|62
|7
|8. Maplewood
|15-5
|34
|8
|9. Brainerd
|13-4
|21
|9
|10. Grainger
|18-3
|18
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Douglass 16. Sullivan East 13. Elizabethton 13.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Humboldt (14)
|20-1
|149
|1
|2. Goodpasture
|15-2
|115
|3
|3. Clay County
|16-3
|105
|2
|4. Mitchell (1)
|14-5
|97
|5
|5. W.E.B. Dubois
|20-3
|90
|7
|6. Harriman
|20-2
|84
|6
|7. Watertown
|17-4
|57
|4
|7. Grace Christian
|15-5
|57
|8
|9. Middleton
|13-4
|24
|9
|10. Middle Tennessee Christian
|15-4
|12
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Division II
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Brentwood Academy (12)
|16-2
|147
|2
|2. McCallie (3)
|20-3
|131
|1
|3. CBHS
|18-3
|117
|3
|4. MUS
|17-5
|104
|4
|5. Ensworth
|12-6
|62
|7
|6. Baylor
|8-4
|60
|9
|7. FACS
|11-3
|55
|8
|8. MBA
|12-5
|47
|5
|9. Briarcrest
|15-7
|37
|6
|10. Pope John Paul II
|12-7
|29
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|———
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.
