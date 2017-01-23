Jan 23, 2017    Posted by    14

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 23, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote, and previous rankings:

Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
1. Memphis East (14) 17-3 137 1
2. Oak Ridge (1) 17-2 125 2
3. Blackman 16-2 113 3
4. Cordova 15-4 99 4
5. Cleveland 17-2 90 6
6. Southwind 20-4 74 7
7. Summit 16-2 66 5
8. Karns 16-2 46 9
9. Ridgeway 17-5 27 8
10. Brentwood 18-3 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class AA
Record Pts Prv
1. Knoxville Catholic (12) 16-1 145 1
2. Whites Creek 17-3 121 2
3. Dyersburg (1) 18-1 109 4
4. Fulton (1) 13-2 104 3
5. Haywood County 15-5 82 5
6. Tyner Academy (1) 16-1 78 6
7. Crockett County 19-1 62 7
8. Maplewood 15-5 34 8
9. Brainerd 13-4 21 9
10. Grainger 18-3 18 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Douglass 16. Sullivan East 13. Elizabethton 13.

Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Humboldt (14) 20-1 149 1
2. Goodpasture 15-2 115 3
3. Clay County 16-3 105 2
4. Mitchell (1) 14-5 97 5
5. W.E.B. Dubois 20-3 90 7
6. Harriman 20-2 84 6
7. Watertown 17-4 57 4
7. Grace Christian 15-5 57 8
9. Middleton 13-4 24 9
10. Middle Tennessee Christian 15-4 12 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II
Record Pts Prv
1. Brentwood Academy (12) 16-2 147 2
2. McCallie (3) 20-3 131 1
3. CBHS 18-3 117 3
4. MUS 17-5 104 4
5. Ensworth 12-6 62 7
6. Baylor 8-4 60 9
7. FACS 11-3 55 8
8. MBA 12-5 47 5
9. Briarcrest 15-7 37 6
10. Pope John Paul II 12-7 29 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

 

