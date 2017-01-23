The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 23, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote, and previous rankings:

Class AAA Record Pts Prv 1. Memphis East (14) 17-3 137 1 2. Oak Ridge (1) 17-2 125 2 3. Blackman 16-2 113 3 4. Cordova 15-4 99 4 5. Cleveland 17-2 90 6 6. Southwind 20-4 74 7 7. Summit 16-2 66 5 8. Karns 16-2 46 9 9. Ridgeway 17-5 27 8 10. Brentwood 18-3 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class AA Record Pts Prv 1. Knoxville Catholic (12) 16-1 145 1 2. Whites Creek 17-3 121 2 3. Dyersburg (1) 18-1 109 4 4. Fulton (1) 13-2 104 3 5. Haywood County 15-5 82 5 6. Tyner Academy (1) 16-1 78 6 7. Crockett County 19-1 62 7 8. Maplewood 15-5 34 8 9. Brainerd 13-4 21 9 10. Grainger 18-3 18 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Douglass 16. Sullivan East 13. Elizabethton 13.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Humboldt (14) 20-1 149 1 2. Goodpasture 15-2 115 3 3. Clay County 16-3 105 2 4. Mitchell (1) 14-5 97 5 5. W.E.B. Dubois 20-3 90 7 6. Harriman 20-2 84 6 7. Watertown 17-4 57 4 7. Grace Christian 15-5 57 8 9. Middleton 13-4 24 9 10. Middle Tennessee Christian 15-4 12 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II Record Pts Prv 1. Brentwood Academy (12) 16-2 147 2 2. McCallie (3) 20-3 131 1 3. CBHS 18-3 117 3 4. MUS 17-5 104 4 5. Ensworth 12-6 62 7 6. Baylor 8-4 60 9 7. FACS 11-3 55 8 8. MBA 12-5 47 5 9. Briarcrest 15-7 37 6 10. Pope John Paul II 12-7 29 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.