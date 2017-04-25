A resolution to purchase Cardiac Mapping Equipment passed when the West Tennessee Healthcare Board of Trustees met Tuesday at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Jackson-Madison County General Hospital is currently using an eight-year old cardiac mapping system.

“It is very important,” Deann Thelen said about the purchase. “This particular piece of equipment will treat even more specific arrhythmias because of the ultrasound component which helps them to be more precise – particularly on the left side of the heart – when they treat the arrhythmia.”

Deann Thelen is a vice president with West Tennessee Healthcare.

Recognized as highly trained physicians, Electrophysiologists concentrate on the electrical activity of the heart, and cardio mapping is the process of collecting, recording and displaying information concerning the anatomy and electrical activity of the heart.

With physicians assistance, Jackson-Madison County General Hospital selected the BioSense Webster Carto3 System, which offers more precise mapping of the electrical network of the heart and provides CartoSound, an integral ultrasound mapping component that is not available with any other mapping system in the market.

Budgeted funds of $467,554 will be used to purchase the equipment and defibrillators with supporting supplies.

