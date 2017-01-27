UNION CITY, Tenn. (AP) — State officials say Williams Sausage Co. plans to build a second plant in Union City, creating 226 new jobs over the next five years.

In a statement, Gov. Bill Haslam and state economic development commissioner Randy Boyd say Williams Sausage will invest about $37 million to build a 180,000-square-foot facility in Obion County. It will include a cold storage distribution center, truck maintenance operations, corporate offices and a sandwich processing line.

Williams Sausage was founded in 1958. The family-owned company makes sausage, bacon, sandwiches and other products for sale to retail grocers, restaurants, grocery warehouses and food distributors.

Officials say the company’s existing plant has undergone several expansions and it is near capacity.

Union City Mayor Terry Hailey says the company “has long been a vital part of our community.”