The seniors who gathered at the Carl Grant Events Center, Wednesday, may not have been the ones graduating from Union University this month, but they could offer more than a little advice for those who are.

About 220 ladies age 50-and-over were in attendance for the third annual West Tennessee Healthcare’s Senior Women’s Conference “Blossoming Into a Better You.”

“We wanted to do something really special for ladies over 50, and this is a fun day … a fun event, and we’re growing,” Regina Smith said. “Our first year (2015) we had 100 and 175 last year.”

Regina Smith is the West Tennessee Healthcare Senior Services Manager and event chairperson.

Attendees enjoyed a garden-themed atmosphere, uplifting sessions presented by various speakers, lunch, and a fashion show by Felicia Bella.

A diverse range of topics were discussed, which included enjoying day-to-day life, gardening and staying in shape.

Dresden’s Lisa Smartt, a prominent motivational humorist delivered the keynote address, “I’m Not Old – I Just Need to Be Re-potted.”

“The older I get, the more I appreciate their legacy,” Smartt said. “We’re at different seasons and various times in people’s lives, and these people are not quitting. They still serve, minister, and I want to move forward – not backward.”

The event was presented by West Tennessee Healthcare’s Senior Services and was co-sponsored by LIFT Wellness Center, LIFT Wellness Disease Management, Sports Plus Rehab Centers and the West Tennessee Women’s Center.

(PHOTO: Motivational speaker Lisa Smartt (left) with Regina Smith, West Tennessee Healthcare Senior Services Manager and event chairperson.)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

https://www.facebook.com/NewsTalk1015/