Waffle House is looking at mid-May to re-open its restaurant at 24 Casey Jones Lane.

Except for the steel roof structure, the 1724-square-foot facility is completely new.

Waffle House began business at Casey Jones Lane after purchasing the Omelette Shoppe.

When complete, Waffle House will have rebuilt two of its three Jackson restaurants.

The new construction was necessitated because of the new configuration of the U.S. Highway 45 Bypass near Interstate 40.

Waffle House re-opened January 25, after the company built a new restaurant at 2314 N. Highland Ave., replacing the original restaurant that first opened in Jackson, Aug. 2, 1977.

The Casey Jones location opened Sept. 8, 1983, and a third location – 1724 S. Highland Ave., opened Sept. 9, 1992.

The South Highland location will undergo renovation, but not to the extent of the North Highland Avenue, and Casey Jones Lane restaurants.

Waffle House has not announced a time line, but it will build its fourth restaurant in Jackson off Dr. F.E. Wright Drive near the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex.

(PHOTO: Waffle House, 24 Casey Jones Lane)

