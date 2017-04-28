The University School of Jackson didn’t have to search very far to find its new head football coach.

Michael Stroup leaves the same position at Scotts Hill High School after three years to become the third head football coach for the Bruins in the last three years.

“I got the phone call (Thursday), and I met the guys and coaches,” Stroup said. “I was born into this field, and this is exciting. I’m ready to get to work.”

Stroup, a 2002 graduate of Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi, has coached at the college and high school level.

Stroup also earned his undergraduate degree and Masters in Physical Education at Delta State.

At Scotts Hill, Stroup increased the roster from 22 to 60 players.

In 2015, Scotts Hill set school records for passing yards, receiving yards and touchdowns.

In 2014, Stroup led Scotts Hill to the school’s first winning season.

Stroup replaces Rusty Bradley, who leaves USJ after one season to take the head coaches position at Grace Christian Academy in Knoxville.

